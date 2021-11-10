Right guard Chasen Hines will miss the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday night, increasing the list of unavailable players as LSU tries to make a bowl game.
Hines, a senior, missed almost all of preseason practice after suffering an undisclosed injury. He then played in seven games, starting six of them.
Last weekend, Hines played throughout LSU's 20-14 loss to Alabama. He wasn't seen during the open portions of practice this week. Sophomore Marlon Martinez practiced at right guard in his place.
Left guard Ed Ingram will also miss LSU's game Saturday night against No. 25 Arkansas, Orgeron said. Ingram suffered an injury in practice this week, Orgeron said.
Now without its starting guards, LSU will face Arkansas without 13 players who have started multiple games this season.