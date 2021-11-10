33660541-99da-517d-ab2b-6a0f7b5f379a

LSU guards Chasen Hines, left, and Ed Ingram work in a drill during practice Jan. 8 at LSU's indoor practice facility.

 FILE PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Right guard Chasen Hines will miss the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday night, increasing the list of unavailable players as LSU tries to make a bowl game.

Hines, a senior, missed almost all of preseason practice after suffering an undisclosed injury. He then played in seven games, starting six of them.

Last weekend, Hines played throughout LSU's 20-14 loss to Alabama. He wasn't seen during the open portions of practice this week. Sophomore Marlon Martinez practiced at right guard in his place.

Left guard Ed Ingram will also miss LSU's game Saturday night against No. 25 Arkansas, Orgeron said. Ingram suffered an injury in practice this week, Orgeron said.

Now without its starting guards, LSU will face Arkansas without 13 players who have started multiple games this season.

