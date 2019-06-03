Two former LSU Tigers and two prominent former New Orleans Saints players are among more than 200 former college football players and coaches on the ballot for the 2020 Class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk is on the ballot, as is former Tigers defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey. Also nominated is former Saints kicker Morten Andersen and ex-Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans.
Dorsey was a two-time All-American and the most decorated player in LSU football history. He led the Tigers to the 2007 BCS national championship after winning the Lombardi, Nagurski and Outland trophies.
Faulk finished his career ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833). A 1996 All-American and three-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection, Faulk was the first LSU back to average 100 yards rushing per game for his career.
Andersen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, was a 1981 All-American at Michigan State. He still holds the Big Ten record with a 63-yard field goal that season. Evans was a 2005 first-team All-American at Bloomsburg (Pennsylvania)
Other former Saints on the ballot include Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, John Hill, Terry Schmidt, Larry Burton, C.J. Spiller and Ashley Ambrose, a New Orleans native from Fortier High School.
Former Louisiana Tech coach Maxie Lambright is once again a nominee. He led Tech to three straight NCAA Division II titles from 1972-74 and seven conference titles during his tenure from 1967-78.
Other notable nominees include former Eastern Illinois and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, former Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair, Georgia defensive lineman David Pollack and California linebacker Ron Rivera, now coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Inductees will be announced the week of the 2020 CFP National Championship Game in New Orleans. Enshrinement will take place in December 2020 in New York at the annual National Football Foundation banquet.