LSU basketball coach Will Wade has been suspended, the university announced in a statement Friday.

Below is a joint statement between LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva:

“Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us. As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter.

"All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of this institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards. Assistant coach Tony Benford will assume the duties of interim head coach.”

Yahoo Sports and ESPN released reports Thursday that Wade was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing payment for a recruit.

Asked by The Advocate for a comment Friday afternoon, Wade said via text, "No. Sorry."

Wade, in his second season with LSU, has led the Tigers to a 25-5 (15-2 SEC) record and the cusp of an SEC regular season title. The team faces Vanderbilt on Saturday, with a win ensuring them at least a share of the title for the first time since 2009.

Wade, 36, has previously been the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Chattanooga.

The reports came after the FBI secretly recorded phone conversations between Wade and federally indicted middleman Christian Dawkins spanning June 19 to June 30, 2017. In the conversations Wade made references to “this Smart thing” and issues with a “strong-ass offer” to a recruit’s family through an intermediary that would compensate more than the “rookie minimum.”

The time of intercepted calls matches the recruiting timeline of Javonte Smart, a 5-star recruit out of Scotlandville Magnet High School, who is a freshman on the team.

