It’s a shame LSU coach Nikki Fargas had to miss her team’s game Sunday against Ole Miss. She might never see another one like it close up, even if she’d had hidden her eyes at times.
The Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit and used a desperation four-point play to reach overtime before finally subduing Ole Miss 75-66 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (8-7, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) played without Fargas, who was ruled out because of a COVID-19 contact tracing issue, but it eventually won going away. Six different players scored in LSU’s 12-3 extra-time advantage, with Karli Seay sinking three of four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it.
Seay made it all possible when she banked in a 3-point shot — the Lady only make in 11 tries — with 11.8 seconds left in regulation, and then sank the ensuing free throw after being fouled on the play to give LSU a 63-62 lead.
LSU had one other bullet to dodge when Awa Trasi fouled Ole Miss’ Mimi Reed with 1.5 seconds left but Reed missed the first one before sending it into overtime with the second.
It was all LSU after that. Trasi and Khayla Pointer hit layups. After the Rebels’ Jaccoriah Bracey missed two free throws, Tiara Young and Faustine Aifuwa scored baskets around one by the Rebels’ Madison Scott for a 71-65 lead.
“Everything we preach, family and being able to pull together in hard times, this was definitely one of those moments where we had to pull together knowing coach Fargas wasn’t going to be able to coach this game,” acting coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson said. “(We had to) still do what we do in reference to being able to generate as many opportunities as we can with a sound defense. I’m really happy they were able to pull together and pull it off.”
Khayla Pointer led LSU with 25 points while Faustine Aifuwa had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Seay matched her career high with 13 points and Trasi had 11.
Most of the game was a hot mess of missed shots and turnovers for both teams. LSU’s only leads in regulation were 2-0 and the one after Seay’s free throw. LSU had 23 turnovers but also forced many of Ole Miss’ 28 turnovers.
The Rebels got 18 points from Donette Johnson, who fouled out on Seay’s 3-pointer. Shakira Austin had 12 points and 12 rebounds before she fouled out in overtime and Scott had 12 points and 16 rebounds. The teams combined for 54 fouls and 71 free throws. Ole Miss was 16 of 30 from the stripe.
LSU looked like it missed Fargas from the start, going 1 for 7 from the field and trailing 18-12 after the first quarter. An 8-0 run put the Rebels up 28-14 as the visitors dominated the boards and found the path to their basket uninhibited. Defensively, the Rebels’ zone defense would not let Pointer execute her drives to the basket.
“We weren’t playing our basketball; our energy was really low and we weren’t playing as hard as we usually do,” said Pointer, who said the team learned the news about Fargas the night before. “We had to come out and match their intensity.
“It was very different not having (Fargas) on the sidelines This was adversity for us, and we were prepared for this moment; we know what she’s told us behind the scenes and on the court to be able to get the win, I’m really proud of my team for not backing down and not giving up, proud of the staff for stepping up.”
LSU spent much of the second half chipping the lead down to five or six points only to have Ole Miss push it back to double digits. But Pointer scored all the points on a 6-0 run to make it 60-59. After two free throws by Johnson with 23 seconds left, Seay worked her magic.
“The ball came to me, and I knew there wasn’t much time left on the clock,” Seay said. “I kind of threw it up there hoping it would go in, and it happened to bank in.”
Said Pointer: “It was great. I’m not going to say it was lucky, because we work on that in practice thinking this might happen in a game.”