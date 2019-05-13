WHO: UNO at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: UNO is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: UNO is 28-24. LSU is 31-21.
LIKELY STARTERS: UNO – Fr. RHP Cortlynn Ramirez (1-2, 5.94 ERA, 36.1 IP, 12 BB, 22 SO); LSU – So. RHP Devin Fontenot (4-1, 4.22 ERA, 32.0 IP, 18 BB, 31 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has lost five midweek games this season, all to in-state schools. Shortstop Josh Smith said after the Tigers lost to Louisiana Tech 12-1 last week they had come out "sluggish." With four games left in the regular season and their hopes of hosting an NCAA regional teetering on the edge, the Tigers can't afford to lose another midweek game.