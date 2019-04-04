If the LSU softball team’s offense is a powerful race car, Aliyah Andrews is the one who turns the key.
Perched at the top of the batting order for the top hitting and scoring team in the SEC, Andrews has been a key to the No. 5 Tigers' dominant start. LSU (31-7, 9-3) looks to continue its winning ways in a three-game series at Mississippi State (23-12, 2-7) beginning Friday.
Andrews, a junior from Oldsmar, Florida, is a force for the Tigers and among SEC players. Her .423 batting average is third on the team and ninth in the conference. She’s tied for the league lead in hits (52) with Missouri’s Kylan Becker and is the outright leader in runs scored (50) and stolen bases (38), 13 ahead of Alabama’s Elissa Brown.
More than ever, she’s embraced her role, helping to fuel the Tigers' scoring machine, which leads the league in batting average (.341), runs (281) and hits (326).
“Yes, I take pride in being somebody to get on base,” Andrews said. “People who don’t really know say ‘Go hit a home run.’ That’s not really my job. I’m just trying to get on base. I’ve accepted that role a lot more this season, and it has helped me a lot more. As long as I get on base, I’m happy.”
Teammate Amanda Sanchez was named SEC player of the week, but both LSU coach Beth Torina and teammate Shemiah Sanchez said Andrews deserved some credit. Ashley Sanchez hit .700 with 10 RBIs, but Andrews batted .714 (10 for 14), scored six runs and stole five bases.
“Having her as leadoff is dangerous for other teams,” Shemiah Sanchez said. “She’s the table setter for us. Amanda got the player of the week award, but without Aliyah passing the bat to Amanda ... that’s what she does. She gets on base and we hit her in.”
With her speed and athleticism, Andrews can turn a walk into a double. She puts pressure on the defense to get the ball to first quickly on grounders and on the pitchers when she’s taking a lead off first. Pitchers have to think twice about throwing a changeup.
Andrews needs eight steals to break the LSU season record of 45 shared by Kristen Shortridge (2010) and Dee Douglas (1999). Andrews’ 42 thefts last year is third all time.
“She’s going to get it,” Shemiah Sanchez said. “She’s going to crush it. Blow it out of the water.”
Andrews takes her exploits to the outfield, where she runs down balls many players can’t get to.
“She’s as fast as any kid I’ve been around,” Torina said. “You can’t teach speed and it never has an off day. It’s one of those things tough to defend. You get to make mistakes and can still make up for it because you’re fast.”
Andrews said having such a powerful lineup behind her gives her confidence, although she doesn’t always have a green light to run.
“I know if I get on base, there’s a huge chance I’m scoring,” she said. “If I steal, I’m almost positive I’m going to score. Somebody is going to get the job done.
“Sometimes I stare coach down and ask her to give me the (steal) sign. It’s never set. It depends if we’re chasing runs, ahead, the number of outs. I’ve stolen third a couple of times. Stealing home, I don’t think I’ve seen it happen. That would be pretty cool. I’d go tell everybody.”