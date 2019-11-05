LSU senior long snapper Blake Ferguson has been named one of nine semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to the college football's "top community servant," the award announced Tuesday.
Ferguson, a native of Smyrna, Georgia, serves as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in three seasons.
The 2019 Wuerffel Trophy finalists will be announced on Nov. 18, and the winner will be formally introduced at the National Football Foundation's news conference in New York City on Dec. 10.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ferguson is a Type I diabetic, and he serves as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and their research programs. He was invited to Washington D.C. in 2018 for the "Call to Congress," an effort to help raise funds and awareness for diabetes research, and he met with congress members involved with policy making.
Last season Ferguson was also a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel.
Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger won the inaugural Wuerffel Trophy in 2005, and he remains the only player in program history to win the award.
Ferguson has also served in the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, a prom for special needs members in Baton Rouge, visited the Companion Animal Alliance, an LSU facility that shelters animals, and served as a volunteer PE instructor at Glasgow Elementary.
2019 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists
Derrick Brown, Auburn, senior, defensive line
Koby Quansah, Duke, senior, linebacker
Blake Ferguson, LSU, senior, long snapper
Isaiah Sanders, Air Force, senior, punter
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, senior, kicker
Teton Saltes, New Mexico, junior, offensive lineman
Sam Ehlinger, Texas, junior, quarterback
Jon Wassink, Western Michigan, senior, quarterback