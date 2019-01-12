BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The LSU track and field teams opened the 2019 indoor season Saturday by claiming 10 event titles at the UAB Vulcan Invite.
Several of the marks were early-season national and world marks in addition to top 10 program marks.
JuVaughn Harrison and Rayvon Grey got the meet started with an impressive showing in the long jump.
Harrison leaped to an NCAA lead in the event with a mark of 25 feet, 8¼ inches and Grey sailed 25-3½ to finish second.
The mark by Harrison is an NCAA leader and ranks as the second-best in the world so far in 2019. Grey’s leap ranks third in the NCAA and fifth on the world list.
On the track, freshman Sha’Carri Richardson stole the show with her NCAA-leading time of 7.23 seconds in the 60 meters.
In her first meet for LSU, she qualified for the finals with a preliminary time of 7.34 seconds and lowered that in the finals for the third-fastest time in the world for 2019.
Ariyonna Augustine, also making her collegiate debut, and Cassondra Hall finished in second and third place, respectively, with times of 7.47 and 7.51.
Freshman distance runner Julia Palin picked things right up where she left off in cross country. Racing in her first-career collegiate track and field race, Palin won the 3,000 with a time of 9 minutes, 54.04 seconds — the seventh-fastest time in program history.
Tonea Marshall, Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young took the top three spots in the 60 hurdles. Marshall clocked an 8.16 to win the title and was followed by Humphrey (8.30) and Young (8.32).
Marshall’s time ranks third on the NCAA list.
In the men’s 60 hurdles, Damion Thomas opened up his sophomore season with a winning time of 7.85 seconds and Akanni Hislop won the 60 with a time of 6.74 seconds.
Ersula Farrow won the mile in 4:56.70, Kortnei Johnson took the 200 in 23.48 seconds and Abby O’Donoghue won the high jump with a 5-8½.