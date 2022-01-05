After one season back at LSU, general manager Austin Thomas announced Wednesday he won’t be kept on staff as substantial changes continue to be made around the program under new coach Brian Kelly.
Thomas, who previously spent five seasons at LSU from 2013-17, returned early last year to help oversee roster management and daily operations. As the general manager, he held a key role in LSU’s scouting and recruiting departments.
"Today I learned that my time with LSU football has come to a close,” Thomas wrote in a social media post. “While change is never easy, I believe that God's timing is perfect and I will continue to put my trust and faith in Him to guide my path and write the story that He has planned for my life. I am optimistic that this will serve as a catalyst into the next phase of life for me and my family."
Thomas had remained heavily involved throughout the coaching change over the last month, and he remained in contact with LSU’s recruits during the transition. Many expected him to remain on staff regardless of the hire. He was on the sideline Tuesday night at the Texas Bowl.
As the staff evolves, defensive analyst Justin Poindexter and offensive analyst Mario Acitelli, who coached running backs in the Texas Bowl, also announced Wednesday they wouldn’t return next season.
First hired at LSU as a staff member, Thomas was named the personnel director of the year in 2015. Ed Orgeron promoted him to general manager when he became head coach a year later, making Thomas the first person with the title in the Southeastern Conference.
After working at LSU for two years in the role, Thomas left for a similar position as the associate athletic director for football personnel at Texas A&M from 2018-19. Thomas then spent one season at Baylor. LSU pulled him back last January, a move led by athletic director Scott Woodward after a 5-5 season.
Thomas oversaw the football program’s personnel staff, which vetted potential prospects. He wanted to structure the operation “like a pro scouting department,” he said last year. The school hired more staffers, including director of scouting Jon Randall Belton and director of personnel research and strategy Will Redmond.
Led by Thomas, the personnel staff helped maintain the roster, a particularly important job with the creation of the NCAA transfer portal, which has contributed to roster issues at LSU and other schools.
Thomas also provided oversight and management of the football team.
“I feel blessed beyond measure to have had the opportunity to serve the institution, the state of Louisiana and its wonderful people on multiple occasions over the last decade,” Thomas wrote. “I had no expectation for what this job and career could and would become when I arrived in 2013, but I am undoubtedly changed and possess a heart full of gratitude and memories that my family and I will cherish for a lifetime."