Giovanni DiGiacomo sprung from a loose huddle and jogged into center field Tuesday night. He tapped the glove of sophomore Mitchell Sanford, the starter against Southeastern, and waited for pregame warmups.

Dressed out for the second straight game, DiGiacomo fielded grounders and fly balls, lightly using the hamstring he strained three weeks ago. He returned to the dugout with the rest of the outfielders and sipped from a blue Powerade bottle, waiting there until he entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning.

Unavailable since opening weekend, DiGiacomo received medical clearance and appeared in his first game since Feb. 21. Coach Paul Mainieri had said the junior center fielder would try to sprint full speed Monday, and if that went well, LSU’s athletic trainer might clear DiGiacomo for Tuesday’s game. Mainieri described him as “probably 80%” healthy.

DiGiacomo’s return presented a decision for Mainieri about who to play in center field. DiGiacomo started LSU’s first two games, but he strained his hamstring while catching a fly ball opening weekend against Air Force. DiGiacomo, the fastest player on the team, was batting .333 (2 for 6) with a triple and one strikeout.

"Even though Giovanni is going to be tabbed 'ready to play,' " Mainieri said, "he's not going to go right in there."

Since DiGiacomo’s injury, LSU has used Sanford and freshman Brody Drost in center field with junior Drew Bianco as a defensive replacement. Drost appeared to assert himself at the position, but he went 3 for 25 over the past eight games with 12 strikeouts, prompting LSU to start Sanford in the series finale against UTSA.

Sanford, who drove a leadoff single in the 10th inning as a pinch-hitter the night before, blasted a two-run home run Sunday afternoon, the first of his career. He also recorded three putouts, reacting well to deep fly balls. Sanford batted fifth against Southeastern. He finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.