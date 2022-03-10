TAMPA, Fla. — Distractions only seem to make the LSU basketball team become more focused when the Tigers step onto the court.
It happened again Thursday afternoon when Will Wade’s team narrowed its focus and opened up big leads in both halves of a 76-68 win over Missouri in a second-round Southeastern Conference tournament game.
The victory came 48 hours after news broke that LSU received a Notice of Allegations from an Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) panel looking into potential violations in the men’s basketball and football programs.
When asked about it during his postgame news conference, Wade said he couldn’t comment on anything having to do with the investigation.
“We haven't been able to comment on it since everything started,” he said. “I certainly look forward to commenting when it's all over. But until then, they won't allow us to comment.”
Wade has often spoken about how distractions seem to help his team focus. He and senior forward Darius Days said Thursday was one of those days.
“In general, when stuff is swirling around, you have to narrow your focus,” Wade said. “You can't worry about everything that's going on around you. You have to narrow your focus; we’re here to play basketball.
“Whatever is going on doesn't affect anybody on our team. Not one of our players was here hardly. I mean, it doesn't affect anybody. We're here to play basketball. … We talked about narrowing our focus to basketball, which we did.”
LSU certainly came out focused.
It opened up a 25-point lead in the first half (34-9) and was in command by 23 in the second half before coasting to its 22nd win of the season.
“I feel like we just executed everything — mostly everything — coach said,” Days said of LSU’s solid first half on both ends of the floor. “Distractions really don’t bother us too much at times.”