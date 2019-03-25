nichollslsu.032119 HS 226.JPG
WHO: McNeese State at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: McNeese State is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. 

LIKELY STARTERS: MSU – Fr. RHP Brett Payne (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 7.1 IP, 12 BB, 7 SO); LSU – So. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-0, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 6 BB, 14 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Saul Garza will start again at catcher as he rebuilds his endurance following a meniscus injury. Garza, who's batting .256 with no home runs, has started two of the past four games. He caught less than five innings both times. LSU has not thrown out many runners this year, and McNeese State has 46 steals in 58 attempts.

