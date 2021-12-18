Visiting Bradley’s chance to cool off the red-hot LSU women’s basketball team was off the rails long before the LSU band played Ozzie Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” at the end of the first quarter Saturday.
The No. 22 Tigers devoured the Braves with aggressive defense and hot shooting to score their eighth consecutive victory, 77-51, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before an announced crowd of 5,624.
LSU (9-1) matched its win total from last year in just over a month of play, continuing the turnaround under first-year coach Kim Mulkey. But she wasn’t pleased with how her team followed up its season-best first quarter of 28 points.
Bradley outscored LSU 35-30 in the second half as Mulkey substituted freely from the second quarter on. She’d finally had enough of the inconsistent play with 7:31 remaining and the Tigers leading 69-36, sending her five starters back into the game.
“It was an outstanding start, and I did things as a coach I’ve been taught not to do,” Mulkey said. “I substituted freely and in the second half it bit me.
“The first group handed them minutes. It should have been a 40-point victory. People won’t understand my frustration. That (second group) started turning the ball over, taking bad shots, not guarding anybody. It’s a teaching moment. Maybe this is a wake-up call for some of them, or a wake-up call for me. Some of them might not see the floor again.”
LSU jumped to a 13-0 lead and forced one more turnover (12) than shots attempted by Bradley in the first 10 minutes. The Tigers shot 54.5% (12 of 22) and reeled off a 30-0 run in the first half on the way to a 47-12 halftime lead.
Alexis Morris led LSU with 17 points and five assists while Faustine Aifuwa had 14 points and 11 rebounds, her 19th career double-double and first of the season. Jailin Cherry added 12 points and four steals, and Ryann Payne had 10 points as the Tigers shot 44.4% for the game.
Aifuwa drew unsolicited praise from Mulkey after hitting seven of 10 shots and grabbing nine offensive rebounds, showing improvement in finishing around the basket.
“There were some things I’ve been working on, layups,” Aifuwa said. “I had a couple of rough games. Coach and my teammates still had the confidence in me to make those shots. Today I was feeling good and the first one went in, so it was just rolling from there.”
Caroline Waite made four of nine 3-point shots to lead Bradley (3-5) with 14 points.
“I was surprised by that,” Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said of her team’s start. “We haven’t played a game since Dec. 6. I thought there’d be a little rust, but rusty and you’re scared? Once we settled down, we were OK. That first quarter was really tough.”
LSU left immediately after the game for the West Palm Beach Classic, where the Tigers will play Clemson on Monday at 4:45 p.m. and Texas Tech on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Mulkey said forward Hannah Gusters was suspended indefinitely “until I decide when she will come back.”
“We miss her, but we’re still pretty good without her," Mulkey said. "That gives opportunities for other people to play.”
Gusters has not dressed out since last Sunday’s game against Texas Southern.