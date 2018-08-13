LSU coach Ed Orgeron said there were several sacks in Saturday’s scrimmage, but sophomore defensive end Glen Logan said McMillan and Narcisse were the most evasive quarterbacks.
Namely, McMillan.
“I tried to run after (McMillan) and it didn’t look really good,” said Logan, who had 17 tackles and half a sack in 2017. “He left me in the dust.”
Sophomore end Neil Farrell said the starting defensive front for LSU so far is Lawrence at left end, junior Breiden Fehoko at nose tackle and Logan at right end.
Farrell said there’s plenty of rotation.
“We just rotate and battle,” he said.