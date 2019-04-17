The reason Scott Woodward was able to turn his back on Texas A&M’s millions, its proximity to a bottomless talent pool and two top-tier coaches he just hired in football and basketball?

It’s the same two words Paul “Bear” Bryant uttered in 1958 when he explained why he was leaving A&M to go coach his alma mater Alabama:

Mama called.

Home is home. Not only is LSU’s new athletic director returning to his alma mater, he is returning to his hometown 15 years after he followed Mark Emmert to the University of Washington, where he eventually became athletic director.

The ties to home are the one thing Texas A&M’s riches couldn’t trump, even though A&M was surely poised to call and raise any salary LSU offered — plus throw in an oil well or a cattle ranch.

And that’s why Woodward is soon to be named as LSU’s 10th athletic director.

News of his return capped a tumultuous day that began Wednesday morning when word broke that Joe Alleva was on his way out after 11 seasons running LSU’s athletic department.

You figured initially that Woodward would be one of LSU’s prime targets, if not the No. 1 target — but that a search would ensue.

But matters moved swiftly. Quite frankly, it’s quite unusual that such weighty matters at LSU progress so efficiently toward their intended target.

Woodward has gained a reputation as a closer in college athletics.

He pried Chris Petersen out of Boise State to come coach at Washington, something that looked for years like an impossibility.

He landed Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, something Alleva had been unable to do. And he hired a highly regarded basketball coach, Buzz Williams, away from Virginia Tech, where he was last seen coaching in the Sweet 16 East Regional, the same place where LSU was eliminated by Final Four-bound Michigan State.

Conventional wisdom would have said Woodward should've stayed in College Station and watched admiringly as his prized hires bore fruit. Now he accepts a new challenge: His LSU teams must try to meet and defeat Fisher, Williams and whatever the rest of Texas A&M’s well-heeled armada can throw at the Tigers.

The rivalry between the schools, stoked by the Aggies’ 74-72 overtime victory in November, just went to another level. A&M fans will likely be peeved at Woodward, who just arrived at Aggieland in 2016.

But again, this is home — and for a man in his mid-50s, this looks like a final and ultimate career move. Full stop.

“He's a great choice,” said Pete Boudreaux, longtime athletic director at Catholic High where Woodward graduated in 1981. “He's the full package. He loves Baton Rouge, and I know he loves being back at LSU. There's no doubt in my mind about that. As an LSU alum and a guy that taught him when he was here (at Catholic High), we're happy to have him and it's a great choice.”

There is something inherently provincial about Southern schools, who want to bring in their own every chance they get. That often leads to trouble, if not subpar results.

In this case, however, it would be difficult to find anyone who doesn’t laud LSU for getting Woodward.

Unfortunately for Alleva, a New York native who used to scramble around playing quarterback for Lehigh in Pennsylvania, he was never fully embraced as one of the people. He did himself few favors on the public relations front, and even when he did the prudent thing like suspending basketball coach Will Wade for not coming in to talk about recruiting allegations, he drew the withering ire of LSU fans.

That scene in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 9 — Alleva, you will recall, got showered with boos and angry chants while Will Wade's basketball team won the Southeastern Conference title by thumping Vanderbilt — will be his career epitaph. It is doubtful they would have ever treated Skip Bertman like that when he was athletic director.

While Alleva had a checkered hiring history — Beth Torina and Wade (so far) are great; Trent Johnson and Johnny Jones not so much; Nikki Fargas incomplete and Patrick Murphy a false start — his biggest would-be move was undercut.

Alleva was set to fire Les Miles at the end of the 2015 season and hire Fisher, but he was overruled by LSU President F. King Alexander. Alleva did fire Miles four games into the 2016 season, but by that year Fisher and now Texas coach Tom Herman proved unattainable.

One thing Alleva should get credit for: the renovation work he spearheaded on Tiger Stadium. The nearly 100-year-old coliseum still has a way to go on the inside but has never looked better on the outside. Those rusty dormitory windows would probably still be there if not taken down during Alleva’s watch. He did that.

Now LSU athletics will be on Woodward’s watch. He inherits a still very sensitive situation with Wade. He also has a football program that appears to be on the rise but remains in an increasingly competitive league and issues that need to be addressed — like finally finishing LSU’s long-awaited athletic nutrition center and making its compliance department more, shall we say, user-friendly for LSU’s athletic programs.

Does Woodward inherit an athletic department that got better or worse under Alleva? You have to say better on the whole, especially if Wade can definitely stay, but better is a rapidly moving target in college athletics.

It’s Woodward’s job now to make LSU even more successful. To bring it home.

Advocate correspondent Charles Salzer contributed to this report.