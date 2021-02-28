The LSU men’s golf team’s hopes of extending their winning streak to 10 in tournaments they have hosted were quickly gone with the wind this week.
The Tigers fell victim to the tough playing conditions at their home course, The University Club, more than almost any other team in the talented field. LSU finished 13th out of 15 teams at 40-over par 904 Sunday, ahead of only Louisiana Tech (931) and Alabama, which was not able to post a final team score.
“It was a tough week,” LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said. “I knew we weren’t on form coming in.
“I’m proud of the way the guys fought, but we’ve got to execute better. We have more talent than what we showed.”
LSU’s best two scores came from players who were designated as individual competitors before the tournament started and not part of the Tigers’ five-man lineup. Michael Sanders tied for 21st at 6-over 222 and Chris Woollam tied for 33rd at 8-over 224.
Garrett Barber was LSU’s best finisher among those competing for team scoring, tying for 43rd at 10 over 226. Drew Doyle opened with a 70 but tied for 55th at 12 over 228, followed by Trey Winstead (T58, 229), Nicholas Arcement (T61, 230) and Connor Gaunt (T72, 223). Hayden White, another individual Tiger, was 87th at 247.
It was LSU’s first chance to host a tournament on their home course since October 2018. The Tigers won last season’s tournament, the David Toms Intercollegiate, at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport in October 2019 because LSU was set to host an NCAA regional at the U-Club, the ninth straight time the Tigers’ won a tournament or regional they hosted. But that regional got canceled by the college sports shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
“For that reason, it’s disappointing,” Winstead said. “You don’t get to play at home that often. For Connor, Nick and Drew, this was their first home event. But the big thing is we’ve got to get Trey and Garrett going.”
No. 6-ranked Illinois, the top-ranked team in the field, won the team title with a 12-over 876, holding off a final-round charge by Vanderbilt to win by two. South Carolina was third at 881, followed by Arkansas State (887) and Florida (889).
Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber took individual medalist honors, posting a 5-under 211 total on steady rounds of 71-69-71. Vandy’s Matthew Riedel was the only other player to finish in red figures, shooting a 68 Sunday for a 2-under 214 total, a testament to the hard and windy conditions at the U-Club this weekend.
“I’ve said it a million times: All the U-Club needs is about 10 mph wind to have it play really challenging,” Winstead said.
LSU Invitational
At The University Club (7,227 yards, Par 72)
Team scores
1. Illinois 293-289-294—876 (+12)
2. Vanderbilt 295-292-291—878 (+14)
3. South Carolina 298-290-293—881 (+17)
4. Arkansas State 295-292-300—887 (+23)
5. Florida 298-281-310—889 (+25)
6. Auburn 303-295-293—891 (+27)
7. Tennessee 294-298-300—892 (+28)
8. Ole Miss 299-300-294—893 (+29)
9. Miss. State 306-288-300—894 (+30)
10. Georgia 294-303-302—899 (+35)
11. Kentucky 304-293-303—900 (+36)
12. Missouri 305-298-300—903 (+39)
13. LSU 306-301-297—904 (+40)
14. Louisiana Tech 327-289-315—931 (+67)
15. Alabama DNF
Individual leaders
1. Jackson Suber, Ole Miss, 71-69-71—211; 2. Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt, 76-70-68-214; 3. Wilson Furr, Alabama, 79-69-68—216; T4. Ross Steelman, Missouri, 75-74-69—218, Michael Feagles, Illinois, 75-71-72—218; Ryan Hall, South Carolina, 73-68-77—218; T7. Ford Clegg, Miss. State, 77-70-72—219; Graysen Huff, Auburn, 74-72-73—219; Luka Naglic, Arkansas State, 72-74-73—219; Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois, 76-69-74—219; Julien Sale, Arkansas State, 73-72-74—219; Trent Phillips, Georgia, 73-69-77—219.
LSU scores
T21. *Michael Sanders, 77-68-77—222; T33. *Chris Woollam, 79-73-72—224; T43. Garrett Barber, 77-75-74—226; T55. Drew Doyle, 70-76-82—228; T58. Trey Winstead, 80-73-76—229; T61. Nicholas Arcement, 79-77-74—230; T72. Connor Gaunt, 80-80-73—233; 87. *Hayden White, 83-78-86—247
*-Played as individuals, did not count toward team score