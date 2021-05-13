Hammer throwers Jake Norris and Jon Nerdal got the top-ranked LSU men's team off to a strong start Thursday in the Southeastern Conference track and field championships.
In the first final of the three-day competition in College Station, Texas, Norris took second place in the hammer and Nerdal finished fourth.
It set the tone for a good day for the men and the women's team, which is also No. 1 in the national computer-generated ratings index.
The LSU women scored three points on the first day, but they also advanced nine athletes to Saturday's finals in the 200, 800 and 400-meter hurdles prelims.
The Lady Tigers had a monster day in getting four hurdlers through to the final along with three in the 200 and two in the 800.
LSU was especially impressive in the 400 hurdles as it had four of the six-fastest qualifiers.
The group was led by Brittley Humphrey, whose time of 56.66 was the fastest of the day.
Jurnee Woodward had the third-fastest time at 57.42, Milan Young was fifth at 57.88 and Leah Phillips was sixth-fastest with a 68.22.
In the 200, Favour Ofili and Symone Mason both won their heats with personal-record times; Ofili clocked the second-fastest time of the day at 22.64 and Mason was trhe fourth-fastest at 22.99.
Thelma Davies will join Ofili and Mason in the final after clocking a 23.23 to finish second in the heat won by Mason.
Also, Katy-Ann McDonald posted the third-fastest time of the day in the 800 at 2 minutes, 06.01 seconds and Lorena Rangel Batres also qualified with a 2:07.54.
Back to the men, LSU began defense of the SEC title it won in 2019 (the 2020 meet was canceled) when Norris' throw of 229 feet, 1 inch and Nerdal's best of 226-3 produced the Tigers' first 13 points.
LSU later picked up seven more points for a first-day total of 20 when Tzuriel Pedigo and Andre Girouard finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in the javelin.
Pedigo's best effort of the six-throw series was measured at 232-7 and Girouard recorded a toss of 214-7.
On the track, Terrance Laird easily advanced in the 200 meters prelims when he clocked the fastest time of the day at 20.13 seconds.
Also advancing was Sean Burrell, who won his heat of the 400 hurdles in 49.88 seconds. That was was the second-fastest time of the prelims.
The LSU women also scratched out their first points of the meet in the javelin when Noel Baker claimed sixth place with a throw of 160-0.