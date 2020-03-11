Getting you ready for the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which runs Wednesday to Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:
Starting five
Team to beat
With the way the league has gone this season, it’s anyone’s guess who it is. Regular-season champion Kentucky goes in as the favorite, of course, but the Wildcats don’t appear to be the world-beaters they always seem to be when this tournament rolls around. Auburn has already beaten Kentucky, and LSU and Florida have enough talent to win — if they’re on their game.
Bracketology check
After getting seven teams in the Big Dance each of the past two seasons, the SEC might take a hit unless someone makes a deep run this week. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Kentucky (2), Auburn (5), LSU (8) and Florida (9) penciled in. Mississippi State in his Next Four Out, which means the Bulldogs will likely have to get to the title game to get in.
Is there a sleeper team?
After a 4-2 start in league play, Alabama won just four more times to finish 8-10 and tumble to the No. 9 seed. It would be wrong to arbitrarily dismiss the Tide because of the talent it has in Kira Lewis, Jaden Shackelford, Herbert Jones and John Petty. If they beat Tennessee in the second round, they’d meet Kentucky — which prevailed by only nine points in Lexington.
Who’s hot?
In a year in which it seemed like almost anyone could win on any given night, the longest current winning streaks belong to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt (yes, Vanderbilt) — each with two wins in a row. Beyond those mini-streaks, Kentucky is playing pretty well with nine victories in its past 10 games. The only hiccup in that stretch was an 81-73 setback to Tennessee at home last Tuesday.
Been there, done that
Eleven head coaches in this year’s SEC tournament have taken teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Nine have made it to Elite Eight and six have guided teams to the Final Four (though not necessarily with their current school): Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Georgia’s Tom Crean, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Mississippi State’s Ben Howland, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes.
Players to watch
(in alphabetical order)
• ANTHONY EDWARDS, Georgia
Most NBA mock drafts have this 6-foot-5 freshman guard going No. 1 this summer. A sturdily-built player who can hit from outside or drive it to the rim, his 19.5 points a game is third-best in the league.
• MASON JONES, Arkansas
A solid all-around guard, the 6-5 Jones had nine 30-point games this season and leads the conference at 22.0 points per game. He also ranks in the top 10 in steals (seventh) and assists (10th).
• SKYLAR MAYS, LSU
Senior combo guard gets it done on both ends, ranking eighth in the SEC in scoring (16.7) and fourth in steals (1.8). He is second on the team in assists (3.2) and is fifth in rebounding (5.0).
• REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
A projected top-25 pick in the NBA draft if he chooses to come out, the 6-11 sophomore forward is a force down low. He leads the league in rebounding (10.1) and is sixth in scoring (17.4).
• IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky
A flashy 6-3 guard, he averages a team-best 16.1 points for the regular-season champs and was the coaches pick as player of the year. He shot 42.8% from 3-point range and leads the SEC in free-throw shooting at 92.3%.
Final standings
Kentucky 25-6 15-3
Auburn 25-6 12-6
LSU 21-10 12-6
Mississippi St. 20-11 11-7
Florida 19-12 11-7
South Carolina 18-13 10-8
Texas A&M 16-14 10-8
Tennessee 17-14 9-9
Alabama 16-15 8-10
Missouri 15-16 7-11
Arkansas 19-12 7-11
Ole Miss 15-16 6-12
Georgia 15-16 5-13
Vanderbilt 11-20 3-15
The Advocate says …
Sheldon Mickles
Semifinals: LSU over Auburn, Kentucky over Mississippi State
Final: Kentucky over LSU
This isn’t your typical powerhouse Kentucky team, but these ’Cats are very capable of winning three games in a row and snipping the nets again.
Scott Rabalais
Semifinals: LSU over Auburn, Kentucky over Florida
Final: Kentucky over LSU
LSU coaches and players know they blew a big one at Auburn last month. The Tigers use that revenge factor to propel them to the SEC final.