A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Texas A&M Aggies ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 33-20-3
LAST MEETING: Texas A&M 74, LSU 72, 7 OTs (Nov. 24, 2018 in College Station, Texas)
ON TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Mississippi State 49-30, defeated Texas-San Antonio 45-14, defeated South Carolina 30-6, lost to Georgia 19-13
ON THE AGGIES OFFENSE
LEADERS: Quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Isaiah Spiller, wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.
With the loss of Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M has struggled to run the ball consistently. The Aggies average 159.0 yards a game with 21 TDs, but they've been held to fewer than 90 yards four times — getting an embarrassing minus-1 on 20 attempts in their 19-13 loss at Georgia.
ON THE AGGIES DEFENSE
LEADERS: Linebacker Buddy Johnson, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, cornerback Myles Jones.
Texas A&M has given up just 23 touchdowns in 11 games, a stat that will be put to the test by an LSU offense that has put 68 on the scoreboard. The Aggies allow just 129.2 rushing yards and 192.3 passing yards a game, giving up more than 300 yards just twice in 11 games.
RUMBLINGS
In its second season under Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M faced a challenging schedule that included visits to LSU, Georgia and Clemson, and home games with Auburn and Alabama. As a result, the Aggies are 0-4 against top-10 opposition going into its matchup with No. 1 LSU.
Sheldon Mickles