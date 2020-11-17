Terrace Marshall wanted to speak to the team. The LSU wide receiver knows he usually doesn't say too much. Most of the time he's a silent star, a quiet pass catcher who leads the Tigers in every receiving statistical category.
He also knows his silence is a strength: Whenever he does say something, his point can get across.
This was his time to speak: two weeks removed from a brutal 48-11 loss at Auburn; after two bye weeks, including an extra week off after LSU had to indefinitely postpone its game against Alabama because of another coronavirus outbreak; the Monday before LSU's first game in nearly a month, a matchup against a rejuvenated Arkansas program that began the week a 1½-point favorite.
"I just wanted to play a part of my leadership role on the team," Marshall told reporters Tuesday.
Marshall earned his respect on the field. His nine touchdown catches in five games puts him within the 20-touchdown, Southeastern Conference single-season record, and it's possible he collects a few other school records before this abridged, 10-game regular season is over.
His production — paired with a work ethic that provoked his mother to tell him "we need to chill out" when he trained nonstop during offseason quarantine — is what gained the respect of LSU coach Ed Orgeron.
When starting quarterback Myles Brennan was first ruled out with his abdominal injury, Marshall met with Orgeron to ask who the next starter would be. Orgeron said he would ask Marshall for his thoughts on who should start.
Marshall has earned the ear of his head coach, and it's clear they have continued to speak.
Orgeron told reporters Monday morning that Marshall wanted to speak to the team. He knew what his receiver's message would be. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior stood in front of his teammates in a players-only meeting later that day and told them they needed to lock in, to return to the team's standard for LSU's second half of the season.
"I mean it was really relevant," said Ed Ingram, LSU's starting left guard. "Just a thing to keep everybody's head in the right place because we've been out for two weeks."
LSU's roster dipped below the SEC's 53-man roster requirement last week after a small number of players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing several others into a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The outbreak forced the postponement of the Alabama game, and the LSU coaching staff was forced to get creative with the organization of its practices with so many players unavailable.
True freshman TJ Finley was LSU's only scholarship quarterback available, which meant punter Zach Von Rosenberg, a former minor league pitcher, had to play second-team quarterback.
LSU didn't have any scholarship tight ends available, sources confirmed to The Advocate. Wide receivers were missing. Walk-ons replaced starters. Defensive linemen had to play offensive line.
"Of course you could tell some of the other guys weren't there," LSU linebacker Jabril Cox said. "But the newer faces that we had beside us, we just helped them. And all the older guys — we continued to help (the younger guys), showing them how LSU practices and the standard we're held to."
Orgeron told reporters that he expected most of the quarantined players to return by Tuesday's practice, adding that Finley would still likely be their starting quarterback, since fellow freshman Max Johnson was only just returning to practice.
Cox said the players who were quarantining were still watching film. They still watched LSU's practices virtually. Orgeron said they could run and lift and work out by themselves.
Players returning from quarantine might have to play with limited reps, Orgeron said, depending on how conditioned they are when they practice.
"We'll have to ease them back in," Orgeron said. "They've been working out on their own. They were in good shape when they stopped, so they haven't been out that long. Hopefully the workouts kept them up to pace, they can come and practice. I think it will be fine."
Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks are dealing with their own coronavirus issue yet again, but, multiple sources confirmed, it is not expected to impact LSU's game in Fayetteville on Saturday.
Arkansas had two staff members, not on-field coaches, and at least one player tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, which has forced several other players and staff members into mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek told the Democrat-Gazette that the team's roster numbers are still high enough to pass SEC requirements.
“We have been dealing with positive tests and quarantining among all of our sports since our student-athletes returned back in June,” Yurachek told the Democrat-Gazette. “We will continue to deal with that. We’re dealing with it now. But it’s not impacting our ability to play games right now."
“As we sit here today with the testing results that I know from Sunday," he continued, "we’re in great shape to play football on Saturday.”
The Razorbacks (3-4) had to play its game against Florida last weekend without coach Sam Pittman, who had to miss the game in isolation after a second PCR or molecular test confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Pittman is expected to return to the team Wednesday, and he told reporters that he's feeling better since the illness.
"I feel really good," Pittman told reporters Monday. "I'll be back in the office on Wednesday. I sure appreciate everybody. Ol' Daddy told me a long time ago the world don't rotate around my butt but it sure felt like it with all the well wishes and all those things and I sure do appreciate it."
The pandemic's daily presence continues to shake up college football. Texas A&M's Saturday game against Ole Miss was postponed because of continuing coronavirus issues within the Texas A&M football program, which forced the postponement of its game against Tennessee last weekend.
LSU has had two games postponed. The Tigers game at Florida has been moved to the league's set-aside Dec. 12 landing weekend, and it's still uncertain just when its home game against Alabama can be played.
Cox said "it felt like fall camp for us all over again with these extra weeks" while LSU waited for its outbreak to conclude. In the middle of perhaps the most rocky season in the game's history, the Tigers will finally get their chance to right what has been a rocky year for themselves.
“It’s definitely a challenge to stay focused with all this outside stuff going on with people’s families and stuff being in danger," Marshall said. "All I can say is keep your eyes straight and focus on the main thing, which is win this season out.”