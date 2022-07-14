Offensive line coach Brad Davis has spent the last few months searching nationwide for recruits along with the rest of LSU's staff. He hosted multiple prospects on official visits and evaluated plenty of others, trying to sign a strong group of offensive linemen in the 2023 class.

The area is a position of need in this cycle, and on Thursday afternoon, Davis landed a verbal commitment from offensive tackle Paul Mubenga, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

Mubenga marked the first offensive lineman in the class. LSU hopes to add three or four more.

Mubenga, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound recruit from Buford, Georgia, is the No. 62 offensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He also considered Michigan and Texas A&M.

The commitment stretched LSU's pivotal July recruiting streak even further. Over the last two weeks, the Tigers have received pledges from five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, four top 250 defensive linemen, local four-star running back Kaleb Jackson, three-star linebacker Whit Weeks and two three-star cornerbacks with upside.

LSU now has 16 players verbally committed in the 2023 class, which is ranked eighth in the nation by 247Sports. And with another out-of-state recruit in Mubenga, 13 of them have come from outside Louisiana. Four are from Georgia.