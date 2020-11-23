It's been two years since Texas A&M beat LSU in the thrilling, controversy-ridden, seven-overtime, 146-point, oh-hell-when-will-this-end? game in Kyle Field that ended with an on-field, post-game scuffle.
This week will be the first time the Tigers football team returns to College Station since that long, long (why not one more: long) night, and it's almost certain that the Aggies will want to leave little doubt in a victory this time.
LSU already got its vengeance last year. The 50-7 drubbing in the regular season finale vaulted the Tigers toward its historic postseason finish, a perfect 15-0 record and the program's fourth national championship.
Think there was enough juxtaposition between seasons last week, when Arkansas (yes, Arkansas) was briefly favored over LSU? Think about this week: this time, it's the No. 5 Aggies (5-1) that opened as 12½-point favorites over the unranked Tigers (3-3).
Texas A&M, which vaulted into the College Football Playoff conversation after narrowly beating Florida in Week 3, has been dormant for two straight weeks. Its games against Tennessee and Ole Miss were both postponed due to positive coronavirus tests within the Aggie football team and the widespread quarantining that came along with contact tracing.
Texas A&M's last game was on Nov. 7 — when LSU had to postpone its game against Alabama due to a similar COVID-19 issue — and the Aggies pulverized South Carolina 48-3 in what has been the team's most complete victory yet.
Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond stood in the pocket with ease and picked apart the Gamecock defense with 224 yards passing and four touchdown tosses.
The 6-foot-3, 217-pound senior is already Texas A&M's all-time career leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts, and he seems to have taken the progressive step that's been expected in past seasons.
Pass protection is a key factor. Mond hasn't been sacked since Texas A&M's 52-24 loss at Alabama in Week 2. He's only been sacked twice all season. No team that has played as many games has surrendered that few.
Even LSU coach Ed Orgeron was surprised by the statistic when a reporter asked him about it during Monday's weekly news conference.
"But I do believe we can put pressure on him," Orgeron added.
They'll have to. A swarming pass rush was one of the main reasons LSU was able to dominate Texas A&M last year. The Tigers sacked Mond six times in that game. That's three times as many sacks as the Aggies have given up all season this time around.
All but two players — linebacker Damone Clark, defensive tackle Neil Farrell — who recorded sacks in last year's game are no longer on the team, and both players are in new roles in a completely different defense under first-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.
Attacking opposing backfields with this season's four-man front scheme hasn't been a consistent issue.
The problems that have plagued LSU's defense have mostly been in a depleted and youthful secondary. While LSU gave up an SEC single-game record 623 passing yards in the season-opening loss to Mississippi State, the defense still recorded five sacks. While South Carolina gashed the Tigers with four plays that gained at least 40 yards, the disruptive front still produced five sacks in a 52-24 win.
Only in Auburn's 48-11 knockout did LSU not record a sack, and the Tigers can't allow Texas A&M's Mond to throw as comfortably and run as freely as Auburn quarterback Bo Nix did on that Halloween afternoon.
"Kellen, he's a dual-threat quarterback," Orgeron said. "He can avoid a rush and run the football, much like (Arkansas quarterback) Feleipe Franks did last week. We're going to have to be able to contain him."
Mond ranks fifth among SEC quarterbacks with 112 rushing yards. But his 34 carries are less than half that of Kentucky's Terry Wilson, the league's leader, who has gained 339 yards on 73 carries.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't need to run Mond often. Play-action passes fit Mond in with a rushing attack that ranks 42nd nationally with 189.17 yards per game, and Orgeron said he has a knack for getting rid of the ball quickly.
Can LSU's defensive front get there in time? They showed improvement against Arkansas. Andre Anthony recorded both of the team's sacks from right end, and the Tigers consistently pressured Franks by only rushing four defensive linemen.
Orgeron said Monday that it was the first time this season that he could say LSU's defense dominated an opponent's offensive line.
"The good part about this team is that we can put pressure with a four-man rush," Orgeron said. "I feel comfortable rushing four and playing coverage. That's your best defense."
Within that statement is an important factor in Saturday's game: if LSU can pressure with just four, then Pelini doesn't have to blitz as often, and a secondary that has struggled often this season can operate at full force on any given play.
If that changes, and LSU has to blitz more, there's a whole lot more room for holes to pop up across the field as has happened so often this season. Such a situation could create timely screen passes, open lanes in the flats, and other open passing lanes that have become all too familiar.
But LSU's defensive line looked dominant against an Arkansas offensive line, which, it should be noted, had all of its starters even though the Razorbacks only had 53 scholarship players available after its COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tigers' front four also plugged the rushing lanes, holding Arkansas to just 3.9 yards per carry and a total of 104 yards on the ground. Orgeron had previously mandated that Pelini simplify his defense after LSU's early struggles this season, but it seems the defensive line has regained trust.
Throughout the game, the linemen stunted and twisted through different gaps, confusing the Arkansas offensive line. This all caught Arkansas coach Sam Pittman by surprise.
"They were pretty plain vanilla on a lot of their games that we watched," Pittman said Saturday, "and they did a little bit more movement of the D-line."
It's expected LSU will build on the defensive line's advancement against Texas A&M, and it's possible that the defense as a whole can reach into more complexities. But given the erraticism of the secondary and a linebacker corps that's just beginning to find stability with Micah Baskerville, who excelled in his second straight start, it seems Orgeron is still more comfortable with leaning on his defensive line.
"Now, if we have to blitz them, if we have to put some pressure on them, Bo has a bunch of blitzes," Orgeron said. "But I think the first thing we need to do is be able to rush with four."