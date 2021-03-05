The University of Kansas should fire football coach Les Miles, a Kansas City Star columnist writes, after a 148-page report released Friday said LSU received multiple complaints about the national championship-winning coach sexually harassing students during his tenure in Baton Rouge.

LSU's former athletic director, Joe Alleva, recommended in 2013 that Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers.

Then-athletic director Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a report made public by the Husch Blackwell law firm. The report offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints campus-wide and also has resulted in the suspensions of two senior athletic officials.

KC Star columnist Vahe Gregorian writes that Kansas must take swift action against Miles and fire him.

"...even the mere allegations from LSU are appalling enough that they will stigmatize Miles and hover over the program," Gregorian writes.

Alleva recommended to the then-LSU president that Miles be fired with cause. In an email dated June 2013, Alleva wrote Miles was guilty of “insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept (cq) and football program at great risk.”

The Taylor Porter review had been kept confidential for about eight years until a redacted version of it was released this week after a lawsuit filed by USA Today.

Miles, who was hired by LSU in 2005 and won a national title in 2007, remained the Tigers' coach until he was fired during the 2016 season when the Tigers were 2-2.

+3 LSU suspends two high-ranking athletic officials based on sexual misconduct report As LSU rolled out a law firm’s report Friday about a series of failures to properly report and investigate allegations of sexual misconduct an…

Miles, 67, has denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for students who expressed an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

Kansas has issued a statement saying it is reviewing the recent revelations before deciding upon any action regarding Miles' status as coach.

The Husch Blackwell report, which revisits the Miles investigation, also describes how the former coach "tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and ‘pretty girls.’”

Click here to read the full Kansas City Star column.

+4 Les Miles' long-buried sexual harassment investigation at LSU released; read full report A Baton Rouge law firm investigated former LSU head football coach Les Miles in 2013 over allegations that he sexually harassed students, and …

The Associated Press contributed to this report.