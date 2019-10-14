LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has another school record.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Burrow shared the weekly honor with Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden, who recorded 274 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a 24-20 win over Arkansas.
It's the fourth time this season that Burrow has received the award this season, which gives the Heisman candidate the most won in a single season in school history.
Only two other quarterbacks in program history have won the weekly award three times in a single season, according to the school: Tommy Hudson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006.
Burrow received the weekly award following LSU's 42-28 win against Florida, in which the quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
LSU true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley was named SEC freshman of the week. Stingley recorded six tackles and an interception against Florida, and his 12 passes defended lead the conference.
Through six games, Burrow ranks fourth nationally in completions (148), second in passing yards (2,157) and passing touchdowns (25), and his 79.6 completion percentage ranks first in the nation.
LSU next plays Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m.