Florida LSU Football
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

 Bill Feig

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has another school record.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Burrow shared the weekly honor with Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden, who recorded 274 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a 24-20 win over Arkansas.

It's the fourth time this season that Burrow has received the award this season, which gives the Heisman candidate the most won in a single season in school history.

Only two other quarterbacks in program history have won the weekly award three times in a single season, according to the school: Tommy Hudson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006.

Peek at LSU vs. Florida film: How LSU gave up no sacks, while creating their own pass rush

Burrow received the weekly award following LSU's 42-28 win against Florida, in which the quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. 

LSU true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley was named SEC freshman of the week. Stingley recorded six tackles and an interception against Florida, and his 12 passes defended lead the conference.

Through six games, Burrow ranks fourth nationally in completions (148), second in passing yards (2,157) and passing touchdowns (25), and his 79.6 completion percentage ranks first in the nation.

LSU next plays Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

LSU jumps big in AP Top 25 poll after 42-28 win over Florida; See where the Tigers rank

LSU-Mississippi State scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announces

LSU has found its contender identity, a sense of moment in big-time games; 'There was no panic'

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments