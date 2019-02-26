southeasternlsu.022019 HS 1011.JPG
WHO: Southern at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM

RECORDS: Southern 4-2, LSU 7-0

RANKINGS: Southern is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Southern — TBD; LSU — Jr. RHP Eric Walker (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Will Walker ever start a game? He will against Southern — if the weather cooperates. LSU has scheduled Walker to start twice this season, and rain postponed both games. Walker's start will mark his first since injuring his arm at the 2017 College World Series. He has allowed three runs over four relief innings this year.

