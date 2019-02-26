WHO: Southern at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM
RECORDS: Southern 4-2, LSU 7-0
RANKINGS: Southern is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Southern — TBD; LSU — Jr. RHP Eric Walker (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Will Walker ever start a game? He will against Southern — if the weather cooperates. LSU has scheduled Walker to start twice this season, and rain postponed both games. Walker's start will mark his first since injuring his arm at the 2017 College World Series. He has allowed three runs over four relief innings this year.