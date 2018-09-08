lsuslufootball0015.090918 bf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, acknowledges the fans as LSU comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

It's less than an hour until kick-off between LSU and Southeastern at Tiger Stadium, and there's already been some important things to note.

Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and Field-linebacker Michael Divinity were both not dressed for the game during preseason warm-ups, although they were in practice during the open portions this week. Neither was third team sophomore cornerback Jontre Kirklin.

Sophomore Austin Deculus was seen warming up with the first team in Charles' place, and sophomore Ray Thornton is will start in place of Divinity

