Player led, not coach fed.
That’s an unofficial theme for this LSU softball team that coach Beth Torina says “felt older” since the day the players reported last fall.
While there are no longer any players in the program who have played in a Women’s College World Series, Torina and her players believe they are on track to change that with the depth and experience on this season’s roster.
The Tigers get the season underway at 3 p.m. Friday against South Alabama in the Tiger Classic in Tiger Park.
“For the first time in a couple of years, we are very player led,” Torina said. “They call it ‘player led, not coach fed.’ We don’t have to stop practice very often because the other player at their position will tell them where they need to be or what they need to do.”
LSU is coming off a 35-22 season against the nation’s toughest schedule, but it was of little consolation when it ended in a third-consecutive super regional loss, this one to eventual national runner-up Florida State.
Another difficult schedule awaits — 23 games against ranked opponents — but it’s a far more talented and congealed team waiting to attack it. Two strong recruiting classes back-to-back left room for only six incoming freshmen, and there is a feeling this will be a breakthrough season.
“I’m 0-4 in super regional games; it’s not a great feeling,” first baseman Georgia Clark said. “More than any year, we’ve covered all the details, all the bases more than in the past. Team chemistry is really jelling. All the younger girls are bought in to what we’re doing.”
LSU will miss center fielder Aliyah Andrews, who was making highlight-reel catches when she wasn’t igniting a rally with her speed. Third baseman Amanda Doyle's consistency and pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch’s leadership also will be missed, but the foundation is there.
The Tigers’ strength starts with two All-Americans, shortstop Taylor Pleasants and two-way player Shelbi Sunseri. In her first full season, Pleasants led LSU in home runs (13) and RBIs (49) while batting .316. She struck out only 14 times in 211 plate appearances and has started all 71 games since she arrived at LSU.
Sunseri, the team’s only fifth-year senior, batted .234 with eight homers and 26 RBIs, but she appears ready to rebound to her 2019 numbers when she hit .340 with 17 homers and a team-best 60 RBIs. She was still stellar on the mound last season with an 11-7 record and a 2.04 earned run average.
“Shelbi looks like she’s grown,” Torina said. “She feels different, that experience, calm about her. We lean on her in trusting what she’s going to do.”
Sunseri will team with Ali Kilponen, who emerged as the team’s most reliable starter last season with a 15-9 record and a 2.00 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 139⅔ innings.
“Her fall was even stronger than her spring,” Torina said.
Torina also said last year’s third starter, Shelby Wickersham, is showing more movement on her pitches, and that Rae Chaffin, a freshman from Shreveport, will get a look in next weekend’s season-opening series.
Replacing Andrews and Doyle won’t be easy, but Torina likes sophomore Ciara Briggs in center field. Briggs had a breakout season in 2021 with a .339 average, second to only Andrews.
“You don’t replace Aliyah Andrews, but Ciara Briggs is a great center fielder and she’s going to do it in her own way,” Torina said. “In a few years, you’re all going to ask me how we replace Ciara Briggs.”
Danieca Coffey, who started 31 games at second base, will move over to third with competition from power-hitting Jordyn Perkins. Torina likes Coffey’s defensive ability, especially on covering bunts.
With Taylor Tidwell redshirting, second base is up for grabs among freshmen Sydney Peterson, Presleigh Pilon and Kennedi Houshmandzadeh.
Clark brings power at first base and improved defensive and leadership skills. She hit 10 homers last season and was one of the team’s hottest hitters in the postseason. She will be pushed by Raeleen Gutierrez.
Catcher Morgan Cummins started 41 games and split time with Cait Calland, but Ali Newland also could be a factor behind the plate if she doesn’t secure a spot in the outfield.
The corner outfield spots are a competitive battle with Savannah Stewart, who was the team’s top hitter in 2019, and Newland competing with freshmen Baylea Brandon and McKenzie Redoutey, and Gutierrez.
“It’s an odd mix, young and old,” Torina said. “We have so many good players. Managing roster size is challenging. When these guys take the field, there’s nothing they won’t be prepared for; they’ve seen all of it.”