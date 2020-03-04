The impact of the NFL Scouting Combine? Just look at the stocks of former LSU stars Justin Jefferson and Grant Delpit, who are headed in different directions as the NFL Draft draws closer.
Jefferson impressed at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 4.42 time in the 40-yard dash and is now a unanimous 1st-round pick in 36 mock drafts surveyed -- all of which were created or updated since the combine.
But Delpit opted to skip on-field workouts at the combine to rest up after LSU's extended season.
That inactivity seems to have hurt him in the eyes of the mock draft community. He was a unanimous 1st-rounder himself in previous surveys. The safety is off the board in the first 32 selections in two-thirds of the mock drafts surveyed, the lowest mark among the Tigers' potential first-round picks.
But K'Lavon Chaisson didn't suffer the same fate. LSU's EDGE rusher also opted to skip drills, but saw his stock rise slightly and appeared in 94% of mock drafts surveyed. Linebacker Patrick Queen and Kristian Fulton did opt to work out in Indianapolis and appear in 88.9% and 72.2% of first-round mock drafts, respectively.
Jefferson and Chaisson could soon be pitted against each other in an NFC South rivalry, if the mock drafts hold any clue. The most popular team for Jefferson was the New Orleans Saints at No. 24, the pick in 33% of all mock drafts surveyed.
Chaisson was a popular pick to go to either the Buccaneers at No. 14 or the Falcons at No. 16, the result in 46% of all mock drafts surveyed.
Should six LSU players go in the first round, that total would tie the NFL draft record for first-round picks from a single school. That distinction belongs to the University of Miami in the 2004 NFL Draft. Unlike Miami, which had all six players go off the board by pick No. 21, the Tigers appear like they'll be sweating out some of those picks after the top selection is made. Chaisson owns the second highest average of all mock drafts at 18, and none of the five other LSU players have any picks inside the top 10. Chaisson also owns the highest projected pick at No. 12 to the Jets.
After Joe Burrow, the unanimous top selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Chaisson, the next highest pick by average mock draft result is Jefferson at 22.2, closely followed by Patrick Queen at 23.5. Fulton and Delpit average 26.6 and 26.3 respectively, and are the most popular choice of the six to fall out of the first round. One mock draft has Fulton falling all the way to the No. 81 pick in the third round.
If either falls out of the first round, which was the case in just under 14% of mock drafts surveyed, LSU would still set a new program record with five 1st-round selections.
LSU IN THE FIRST ROUND
- JOE BURROW: 36/36; Average: 1; High: 1; Low: 1; Most common: Bengals (36 times)
- JUSTIN JEFFERSON: 36/36; Average: 22.2; High: 13; Low: 28; Most common: Saints (12); Eagles (9)
- K'LAVON CHAISSON: 34/36; Average: 18; High: 12; Low: 32; Most common: Falcons (14); Bucs (8)
- PATRICK QUEEN: 32/36; Average: 23.5; High: 19; Low: 42; Most common: Raiders (10); Ravens (6)
- KRISTIAN FULTON: 26/36; Average: 26.6; High: 15; Low: 81; Most common: Jaguars (5); Vikings (5)
- GRANT DELPIT: 24/36; Average: 23.3; High: 17; Low: 41; Most common: 49ers (6); Patriots (5)
But the mock draft community seems certain LSU will get at least four players on the board in the top 32 picks -- with at least four of those six players selected in 100 percent of mock drafts surveyed. That mark would tie the program record set in 2007 when LSU had four selections along with the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback JaMarcus Russell.
Eight additional LSU players -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Thaddeus Moss, Jacob Phillips, Damien Lewis, Saahdiq Charles, Rashard Lawrence and Michael Divinity -- appear in later rounds of multi-round mock drafts that were surveyed.
Edwards-Helaire saw the biggest jump after his combine work, projected as a Day 2 pick and as high as No. 37.
If projections are correct, LSU will shatter its program record for players taken in a single draft, currently at nine players (2013 and 2014).
LSU PLAYERS PROJECTED ROUND 2 & BEYOND
(8 multi-round mock drafts surveyed)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 8 of 8 (picks 37, 54, 57, 57, 57. 63, 72, 78)
- Lloyd Cushenberry III: 7 of 8 (picks 43, 48, 49, 59, 63, 70, 71)
- Kristian Fulton: 4 of 8 (picks 38, 47, 48, 81)
- Thaddeus Moss: 4 of 8 (picks 66, 82, 94, 203)
- Jacob Phillips: 3 of 8 (picks 81, 84, 91)
- Damien Lewis: 3 of 8 (picks 68, 90, 95
- Saahdiq Charles: 3 of 8 (picks 77, 101, 172)
- Grant Delpit: 2 of 8 (picks 41, 41)
- Rashard Lawrence: 2 of 8 (picks 87, 185)
- Patrick Queen: 1 of 8 (pick 42)
- Michael Divinity: 1 of 8 (pick 169)
With 16 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, each day offers a chance to see a former Tigers player in action.
Justin Jefferson entered the NFL scouting combine on the fringe of being a first-round draft pick, and the former LSU wide receiver's 4.43 40-…
Patrick Queen might have solidified his status as a first-round draft pick on Saturday.
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and by now the New Orleans Saints should have a better idea of which players fit within their f…
He may not be the tallest, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire has as high a leap as any LSU running back in recent memory.
