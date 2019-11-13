When LSU takes the field against Ole Miss this weekend, it'll be without at least one of its starting offensive lineman.

Left tackle Saahdiq Charles will not play, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on his weekly call-in show.

On the other side, right tackle Austin Deculus will be a "game-time decision," Orgeron said, later adding that "right now" he didn't think the junior would play and that he could miss multiple games. Orgeron did not disclose Deculus' injury.

“Other than that we’re as healthy as we’ve ever been,” he said.

Charles has missed four games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions." He's played in LSU's biggest games: Texas, Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Alabama.

Deculus also played in the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama, LSU's first since 2011. The win helped vault the Tigers to No. in the College Football Playoff and Coaches polls to go along with the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll.

Defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kary Vincent are both expected to play, Orgeron said, with the latter practicing on Wednesday.

Delpit was nursing an ankle injury in the buildup to the Alabama game.

After Ole Miss, LSU has a road matchup with Arkansas before closing out its regular season with a home matchup with Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium.

The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this story