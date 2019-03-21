LSU starting pitcer Shelby Wickersham (11) pitches in the top of the 7th inning of LSU's 3-2 softball victory over Florida Monday in LSU's Tiger Park. With one out and a runner at first, Wickersham got the next batter to hit into a double play that ended the Florida threat and led to LSU’s go-ahead score in the bottom of the seventh. With the win over #7 Florida, #9 LSU took the series.