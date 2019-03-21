There’s never an off weekend in the Southeastern Conference and the LSU softball team knows that as they travel to Athens to face No.12/15 Georgia this weekend.
The Tigers (25-6, 4-2 SEC) got a big upset win over Florida at home last weekend, but they’re taking each day one game at a time with another tough matchup on the way.
“Coach always says that the next game is the most important,” outfielder Elyse Thornhill said. “So we’re just focusing on the next game. (Florida) is in the past and we’re focusing on the next game, winning that and moving on from there.
“We just have to just pound ourselves. Going after it every single day and keep getting wins in the SEC.”
LSU’s powerful offense will be matched up with Georgia’s SEC-leading pitching staff.
The Tigers' batting has continued to prove itself all season, especially against some of the best pitchers in the nation. LSU put up six total runs in two games against Florida All-American Kelly Barnhill.
Infielder Amanda Sanchez and pitcher Shelbi Sunseri lead the way for LSU’s offense with .487 and .437 batting averages, respectively. Sunseri also owns a 1.041 slugging percentage
But the Bulldogs present a different challenge for LSU, with a balanced pitching staff. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 1.67, with two pitchers — Amanda Ablan and Lauren Mathis — maintaining ERAs under 1.00.
Like LSU, Georgia combines a consistent pitching staff with power hitters throughout its lineup.
“They’re one of the best offenses in the conference without question — year in and year out they are,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We saw Amanda Lorenz (from Florida), one of the best hitters in the country, but they have one of the best power hitters in the conference in (Alyssa) DiCarlo.”
DiCarlo, a senior infielder for the Bulldogs, leads the SEC with 16 home runs and is in the top 10 with a .439 batting average.
LSU isn’t worried about Georgia’s ability to put up runs, though.
“I know they have some really strong power hitters,” Thornhill said. “They haven’t seen our pitching yet, but we have to swing with them and match their power and come out on top.”
LSU has a young pitching staff, led by junior Maribeth Gorsuch with a 1.34 ERA.
The bullpen will continue to be challenged with a long SEC schedule and Torina is confident in their abilities as freshmen Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham mature throughout the season.
The schedule only gets tougher from here and Torina said her team struggled to play a complete game in a midweek matchup with Lamar. She hopes that won’t be a problem this weekend, and believes that this team has the ability to be great with the proper effort and preparation.
“We’ll have our work cut out for us, just like every weekend in the SEC,” Torina said.