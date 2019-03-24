LSU and Michigan State will face off on Friday night in Washington, D.C. for the East Region semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3 Tigers and the No. 2 Spartans will tip off at 7:09 p.m. Eastern Time, which is 6:09 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, featuring Jim Nantz for play-by-play, Bill Raftery for analysis and Tracy Wolfson for reporting.

Tickets for the game can be requested until 5 p.m. Monday. Here's how to request them.

If LSU beats Michigan State, it will play Sunday in Washington, D.C.

When it comes the LSU-Michigan State series, the Spartans have the edge on the Tigers. The sample size is small, however. That's because the two teams have only squared off once before.

So far in the tournament, the Tigers beat Yale and Maryland. The Spartans knocked out Bradley and Minnesota.