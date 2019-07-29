Three former LSU track athletes who came up short in their bid to represent the U.S. in individual events at the IAAF world championships will be going to Doha, Qatar, after all later this fall.
Coach Dennis Shaver confirmed Sunday night at the conclusion of the USA championships in Des Moines, Iowa, that former LSU stars Vernon Norwood, Michael Cherry and Aleia Hobbs will be part of the relay pools for the U.S. men’s and women’s teams.
Shaver said Monday that Hobbs will be in the six-woman 4x100-meter relay pool, while Norwood and Cherry will be included in the eight-man 4x400 pool.
Shaver said it was his understanding that all eight finalists from the men’s and women’s open 400 meters will be in the relay pool. The reason: This year’s World championships include a mixed-gender 4x400 relay with two men and two women competing for each nation.
Shaver said Norwood, who finished fourth in the open 400 Saturday with a personal-record time of 44.40 seconds, could still line up in the 400 at Doha.
Because the Diamond League champion in each event is guaranteed a spot in the worlds, that athlete’s country can have a fourth participant instead of just three.
In this case, U.S. champion Fred Kerley and runner-up Michael Norman are battling to be the season-ending Diamond League champ in the 400. If either prevail, Norwood would also get in to the worlds.
Norwood’s time in the 400 final Saturday, which broke his old PR of 44.44 he set while competing for LSU in 2015, puts him seventh on the world list for this season.
Cherry also will be in the relay pool after a sixth-place finish in the 400 meters. He produced a season’s-best time of 44.69, which was his fastest time since 2017.
Hampered by a slight knee issue, Hobbs finished a disappointing sixth in the 100 meters final Friday night in 11.33 seconds.
The 2018 NCAA and USA champion in the 100 went into the meet with the second-fastest time in the world this season after anchoring the USA to a gold medal in the 4x100 relay at the IAAF World relays in Yokohama, Japan, this past May.
Five other former and current LSU track and field athletes finished in the top eight of their respective events at the USA meet over the weekend.
Lynnika Pitts took fourth place in the triple jump (44 feet, 3½ inches), Cassandra Tate was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (54.91), Tonea Marshall was sixth in the 100 hurdles (12.81), Tzuriel Pedigo was sixth in the javelin (240-11) and Sha’Carri Richardson was eighth in the 100 (11.72).
Marshall, a senior-to-be for LSU, was the only collegian to make the 100 hurdles final.