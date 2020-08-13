ncaamensgolfregional0165.051817 bf
LSU's Philip Barbaree pitches onto the ninth green during the final round of the NCAA men's golf regional at the University Club, Wednesday May 17, 2017, in Baton Rouge.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

BANDON, Ore. — LSU’s Philip Barbaree advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Amateur on Thursday, winning 2 and 1 in the round of 32 over Frankie Capan and 3 and 1 in the round of 16 over William Mouw at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

Fellow LSU golfer Trey Winstead, son of LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead, was 1 up with four holes to go in his round of 32 match but fell 1-up with a late charge by Davis Lamb.

Barbaree had to battle his opponents, strong winds coming off the Pacific Ocean and a bit of nerves down the stretch. His second shot on the par-4 16th nearly found a cliff side hazard, but Barbaree got up and down in three shots for the win while his opponent Mouw hacked out of greenside bushes and missed a long bogey putt.

The Shreveport native will meet Matthew Sharpstene in the quarterfinals. Sharpstene beat Davis Chatfield 4 and 3.

Quarterfinal matches will be shown streaming on Peacock at 5 p.m. CDT and move to the Golf Channel at 6 p.m.

