BANDON, Ore. — LSU’s Philip Barbaree advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Amateur on Thursday, winning 2 and 1 in the round of 32 over Frankie Capan and 3 and 1 in the round of 16 over William Mouw at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Fellow LSU golfer Trey Winstead, son of LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead, was 1 up with four holes to go in his round of 32 match but fell 1-up with a late charge by Davis Lamb.
Barbaree had to battle his opponents, strong winds coming off the Pacific Ocean and a bit of nerves down the stretch. His second shot on the par-4 16th nearly found a cliff side hazard, but Barbaree got up and down in three shots for the win while his opponent Mouw hacked out of greenside bushes and missed a long bogey putt.
The Shreveport native will meet Matthew Sharpstene in the quarterfinals. Sharpstene beat Davis Chatfield 4 and 3.
Quarterfinal matches will be shown streaming on Peacock at 5 p.m. CDT and move to the Golf Channel at 6 p.m.