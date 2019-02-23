As LSU coach Will Wade said after the Tigers' 82-80 overtime win against Tennessee, it's a good day when everyone's happy.
That was certainly the case on the Maravich Center floor Saturday afternoon. The Tigers knocked off the Southeastern Conference's No. 1 team, and everyone in the building in purple and gold was in the mood to celebrate.
Can't see video below? Click here.
With the victory, the Tigers sit atop first place in the Southeastern Conference with Tennessee but hold the tiebreaker over the Vols and third-place Kentucky.