LSU coach Kim Mulkey scored another key addition for the 2022-23 season, adding Missouri senior forward LaDazhia Williams, who started 27 games during the past two seasons.
Williams, who is 6-foot-4, is a former five-star recruit from Bradenton, Florida, who also played in 48 games in two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Missouri for the 2020-21 season. She averaged 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 48 games overall at Missouri in that span.
Williams is the second transfer in as many days to join the Tigers. LSU announced the addition of West Virginia guard Jasmine Carson on Wednesday. The addition of the two seniors transfers is a boost to the program which lost five seniors, four of them starters, from last year’s team which went 26-6 and earned a No. 3 NCAA tournament seed.
“LaDazhia will bring four years of SEC experience to Baton Rouge,” Mulkey said. “She is an efficient scorer who can make an immediate impact in our front court in many facets of the game. Tiger fans will love getting to watch her in the purple and gold next season.”
Williams had a strong junior season at Missouri when she averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Her 58.2 field-goal percentage ranked third in the program’s history, third in the SEC and ninth in the nation. She scored in double figures 16 times that season, including a career-high 25 against Auburn. Last season, she started nine of 27 games and averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds with 17 blocked shots.
Williams did not play in LSU’s 87-85 overtime victory against Missouri, but she did score a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers upset of her former team — and eventual national champion — South Carolina on Dec. 30. She was a freshman on the South Carolina team that made it to the 2018 title game.
A five-star recruit out of Lakewood Ranch, Williams was the nation’s No. 12 forward as rated by ESPNW and named the 8A Player of the Year by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. She averaged 19.6 points, 9.0 rebound and 3.0 blocks per game.