LSU associate head coach Greg Heiar has departed from the men's basketball program, he confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.
Heiar had been with the team for the past three seasons, serving as the associate head coach for the 2019-20 season.
"Thank you LSU! Blessed to have coached & been around a lot of tremendous players that were great people," Heiar wrote. "Thank you all the great people of Louisiana & the good friends we met the last three years! Memories & stories for life!"
Geaux247 first reported the news of Heiar's departure.
In an interview with Geaux247, Heiar said, "We accomplished really good things here as a staff and together as a group. Obviously, having my daughter graduate from high school and the family side of it was tremendous as well.
"We had an unbelievable experience and we will be forever grateful to be a Tiger. Like Coach O says, 'Geaux Tigers!'"
Before coming to LSU, Heiar spent six seasons at Wichita State as an assistant.
A source with knowledge of the situation told The Advocate that assistant coach Bill Armstrong will be promoted to associate head coach and that Kevin Nickelberry will be promoted from the support staff to the coaching staff.
Nickelberry was the assistant to the head coach last season, while Armstrong has been on Will Wade's coaching staff since he first came to LSU in 2017.
Raises for both Armstrong and Nickelberry are pending on the Board of Supervisors agenda for Friday.
Armstrong's proposed contract is to include a raise of $375,000 and will run through June 30, 2022. Nickelberry's proposed contract includes a raise of $300,000 and runs through the same date.