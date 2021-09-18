On a Saturday when even the most mighty looked vulnerable — well, except for Georgia, which went into soul-crushing mode against South Carolina — the LSU Tigers took home the prize for most improved.

LSU wasn’t perfect. And its opponent was Central Michigan, not the best and brightest the Southeastern Conference has to offer.

But, as the old bromide goes, you have to walk before you run. The Tigers were merely scuffling along in their first two games — a 38-27 loss at UCLA and a 34-7 win over McNeese State — before breaking out at a dead sprint in Tiger Stadium against the Chippewas.

The goal, LSU coach Ed Orgeron laid out, was to go “warp” speed with the offense. Speed up from a languid Largo tempo to a more sprightly Allegro.

So OK, maybe at times the Tigers missed the mark in terms of warp speed and overshot the mark and veered into plaid (See “Spaceballs.” You’ll laugh). The running game still wasn’t very runny much of the night before LSU finally wore CMU down in the fourth quarter. Max Johnson threw a pick-six in the third quarter that had him coming up limping slightly after trying in vain to tackle Devonni Reed. And the defense, mostly dominant, still lists its favorite hobby as “badly blowing coverages.”

Maybe they should try “talking with friends.” Or stamps.

On balance though, give the Tigers an “A” for effort, a gold star and extra mini marshmallows in their postgame hot chocolate. Or, in a modern vein, an NIL deal with a hot chocolate-making company. With a trip to Mississippi State next (I can hear the cowbells starting to ring now … clanga … Clanga! … CLANGA!), LSU had some serious self-improving to do.

“This wasn’t about Central Michigan,” coach Ed Orgeron said flatly. “This was about us. Our identity. The things we are able to do as a football team.”

And?

“We made some improvement tonight. Very pleased with the uptempo offense. The defense played solid. Very disappointed we gave up big plays. But for the most part, we played a very good game.”

This was a game LSU could have yawned its way through, like it did against McNeese, with potentially disastrous results. Instead, the Tigers found their inner roar, taking it to the Chippewas from the opening whistle. This was a Central Michigan team that put a genuine scare into Missouri in the season opener, trailing just 24-21 early in the fourth quarter in Columbia before falling 34-24. The Chippewas were a team capable of doing that again if LSU allowed it.

LSU did not. The Tigers rocked the challenger with a left and a right and a left that left CMU not out but definitely stunned. LSU took the first drive 65 yards for a touchdown, the capper a pinpoint 28-yard strike from Max Johnson to Deion Smith, who climbed the ladder to do his best Justin Jefferson impression. Then LSU went up 14-0 with a teeth-rattling hit by Derek Stingley Jr. on running back Darius Bracy that led to a 33-yard scoop-and-score touchdown return by Andre Anthony. (Anthony later went out with a knee injury that Orgeron ominously said didn’t look good.)

Another Johnson to Smith hookup, this one covering 40 yards thrown right through the mail slot of sticky CMU coverage, and LSU was up 21-0 before the first quarter wound down.

The goal all along offensively has been to re-create the overwhelming offense of 2019. It hasn’t been anything like that in the first two games, but there was a loud echo from two years ago on the final drive of the first half, a breathtaking four-play, 92-yard eruption that took 45 seconds off the clock and culminated with a 20-yard scoring pass from Johnson to freshman Jack Bech.

The past is a warm memory for LSU, but this pass spoke of what the future could be.

“I thought we took the next step,” Orgeron said. “We’re not there yet. I told (the team), ‘Let’s get better and take the next step.'

“I think this is a team you’ll see get better each week. We’ll have to be.”

Credit is also due to the Central Michigan team for the way it handled some difficult circumstances. Informed a couple of weeks ago that there was no room for the team at the inn (or, in this case, the Crowne Plaza) in the wake of Hurricane Ida, CMU flew here Saturday morning and flew home immediately after the game. With, apparently, no complaints.

However hard it was on the Chippewas, coach Jim McElwain and his team grasped that the workers dealing with the storm’s aftermath and victims forced from their homes had a much tougher time.

The Tigers have had a tough time to start this season. They appeared to turn a corner, to find something in themselves that was lacking before.

“The only way to go is up,” linebacker Damone Clark said.

Three weeks into the season, LSU showed it may have found the right path.