A promising LSU drive appeared on its way to being sidetracked by an errant snap in the first quarter, but an impressive TD catch by sophomore receiver Kayshon Boutte turned the tide early for the Tigers.
LSU had first and goal at the Auburn 9 when LSU center Liam Shanahan's snap went wide of QB Max Johnson, who had to scramble and track down the ball for a loss of 21 yards back to the Auburn 30.
On the very next play, Johnson sent a nicely placed ball near the goal line to Boutte, who pulled in the TD between a pair of Auburn defenders.
OH MY GOODNESS 🥶@Max_Johnson_14 to @KayshonB15 pic.twitter.com/hoLcVr9uAS— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2021
The catch gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 6:33 left in the first quarter, an encouraging start for an LSU offense that's worked its way through inconsistent play through the early stages of the season.
It was the 16th TD toss of the season by Johnson.