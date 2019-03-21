NO.nabj.081117.001.JPG (copy)
File photo of Charles Barkley.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Popular basketball analyst Charles Barkley had high praise for the LSU basketball team during halftime of the Tigers' game against Yale on Thursday.

Barkley, a former Auburn University standout and NBA hall of famer, said the following when speaking during TrueTV's broadcast:

"No team has as much talent top to bottom," he said.

He added: “This is the most talented team arguably in the country.”

Three-seed LSU took a 45-29 lead into the half against 14-seed Yale when Barkley made his comments.

LSU will play the winner of Maryland and Belmont in the second round if it holds on to beat Yale.

