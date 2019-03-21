Popular basketball analyst Charles Barkley had high praise for the LSU basketball team during halftime of the Tigers' game against Yale on Thursday.

Barkley, a former Auburn University standout and NBA hall of famer, said the following when speaking during TrueTV's broadcast:

"No team has as much talent top to bottom," he said.

He added: “This is the most talented team arguably in the country.”

Three-seed LSU took a 45-29 lead into the half against 14-seed Yale when Barkley made his comments.

LSU will play the winner of Maryland and Belmont in the second round if it holds on to beat Yale.