LSU will no longer require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to enter Tiger Stadium for football games, the university announced Friday.

The move comes amid a "consistent and significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the state of Louisiana and in the Baton Rouge area," the university announced on Twitter.

"We've seen our rates drop dramatically over the last couple of weeks, and today the entire state of Louisiana has less than a 5% positivity rate," Dr. Catherine O'Neal, medical director at Our Lady of the Lake hospital, said in a video on LSU Football's Twitter account. "What a win."

The policy had been in place for home games since the start of the season, which came as Louisiana was experiencing a deadly surge of COVID cases due to the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

But many fans who attended the three home games so far this season reported on social media and elsewhere that they were able to enter Tiger Stadium without showing being asked for vaccination status or test results.

