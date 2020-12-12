LSU starting linebacker Micah Baskerville will not play Saturday night against Florida, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate. He did not make the trip with the team to Gainesville.
The news was first reported by WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN's Jordy Culotta.
The 6-foot-1, 231-pound junior has been a key piece in LSU's defense since stepping into the starting lineup against South Carolina. He is LSU's fourth-leading tackler with 44 total tackles and 2½ tackles for loss.
Baskerville has started in place of Damone Clark, who started in LSU's first four games of the season, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron has spoken highly of Baskerville's performance this season.
"You know, he was able to key and diagnose," Orgeron said after LSU's 27-24 win at Arkansas, :Micah was the 5A Player of the Year at Evangel High School. That's why I recruited him. Excellent player in high school. When he first came here, was having a good year. As a freshman, showed us that he can key and diagnose. He fits in well in (defensive coordinator Bo) Pelini's scheme. He gets to the football. He's a tremendous young man."