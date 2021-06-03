LSU baseball hitting coach Eddie Smith has been named Utah Valley's new head coach, the school announced on Thursday.
Smith has been the hitting coach at LSU for the past two seasons and will coach the Tigers through their NCAA tournament run, which begins Friday in the Eugene regional.
"This is a day I've thought of a lot throughout my professional career," Smith said, "getting to be a Division I baseball coach."
Smith said he and Utah Valley began communicating over a month ago, well before LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced last week he will retire at the end of the season.
Smith previously had been an assistant at Tulane, Notre Dame, Santa Clara and Virginia before making his way to Baton Rouge. He was also the head coach at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, for four seasons from 2014-2017.
Smith becomes just the third baseball coach for UVU at the Division I level and the fifth all-time, which includes the program’s junior-college era.
“Eddie Smith is a proven winner with a magnitude of experience at the highest levels of college baseball. He has a history of success everywhere he has been and has learned from some of the most successful head coaches in the country,” UVU athletic director Dr. Jared Sumsion said in a statement. “Coach Smith has helped build national championship caliber teams and will have an immediate impact on our program.
"He has an energetic desire to help our student-athletes succeed both on and off the field. Eddie has strong regional roots in the West and expansive ties all around the country. His ability to recruit elite players is obvious by the success of the programs he has worked with. I am happy to welcome Eddie and his wife, Jennifer, to the Wolverine family.”
Smith helped the Tigers to a 12-5 record and a .273 team batting average in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. This season, LSU is currently 34-22 and ranks 12th in the country with 80 home runs and is also among the nation’s leaders in runs scored.