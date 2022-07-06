Former LSU golfer B.R. “Mac” McLendon, a three-time Southeastern Conference champion, died Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
McLendon, 76, was the SEC's individual medalist in 1965, 1966 and 1967 before winning four times on the PGA Tour.
With McLendon leading the way, LSU tied for eighth in the 1966 NCAA championships and finished third in 1967 when he was named a first-team All-American.
A 1970 inductee into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, he won the prestigious LSU National Invitational in 1966 and '67.
McLendon's PGA Tour titles came in the 1974 Walt DisneyWorld Team Championship, 1976 Southern Open, 1978 Florida Citrus and 1978 Pensacola Open.
He played in 15 majors from 1968-79 before retiring in 1981 with career earnings of $541,908 on 43 top-10 finishes.