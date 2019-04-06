All aboard the Derek Stingley Jr. hype train!

The highly-touted freshman looks like he's more than ready to live up to the high expectations surrounding his first season with LSU after picking off Joe Burrow during the football team's spring game Saturday afternoon.

The highlight play came in the second quarter of the intra-squad scrimmage when Burrow tried to throw a deep pass down field to sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Stingley stuck with Marshall all the way, however, and was able to jump the pass just in time for the interception.

You can watch the highlight play below.

Stingley was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of Baton Rouge's Dunham School. Many outlets also labeled him as the nation's top overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, and he was a finalist for 2018-2019 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.