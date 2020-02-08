LSU coach Beth Torina was praying down the third-base line when freshman Taylor Pleasants came to the plate Saturday night.
The No. 11-ranked Tigers were tied with No. 13 Oklahoma State in the bottom of the seventh.
Torina's prayer was answered when Pleasants hit her first career home run to end the game, securing a 3-2 victory.
“It’s crazy,” Pleasants said. “That was actually my first walk-off ever, and for it to be my first college home run, that’s insane.
“I thank God for it. Just giving thanks to Him for keeping me there and keeping me focused.”
Pleasants said when Oklahoma State switched pitchers late in the sixth inning, hitting coach Howard Dobson told her to lay off high pitches and look for a “floaty” changeup.
Facing Oklahoma State reliever Kelly Maxwell, she got one. Pleasants drove the changeup to deep center field for the home run.
She was 3-for-3 on the night with two singles, a walk and the home run.
“I felt in my heart that she had outworked everybody on the field,” Torina said of Pleasants. “That kid works so hard, and I thought she deserved the moment.”
Tigers pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, two runs and totaling seven strikeouts. Torina said Gorsuch’s first inning — in which she faced the minimum, with two strikeouts — was probably the best of her LSU career.
Gorsuch didn’t allow a hit until the top of the third inning. That one hit came after a walk and sacrifice bunt to first baseman Sydney Springfield.
An RBI single from Kiley Naomi put the Cowgirls up 1-0 in the third inning. LSU didn’t take long to battle back.
Aliyah Andrews reached on an error and stole second before Oklahoma State pitcher Logan Simunek walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Designated player Shelbi Sunseri had an RBI hit-by-pitch to tie the game at 1 going into the top of the fourth.
Oklahoma State retook the lead in the top of the sixth inning with a solo homer over the left-field wall by third baseman Sydney Pennington.
Again, LSU battled right back. Infielder Taylor Tidwell walked and freshman Ciara Briggs hit an RBI double to right-center to tie the game 2-2.
LSU got runners on base throughout the game, with five hits and four walks, but was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position before tying the game in the bottom of the sixth.
“They’re a really quality team,” Torina said. “It’s a big win against a good program. It was two evenly matched teams. I loved our team’s fight. I think we’re talented, but the fight we showed is the thing I’m the most proud of and it’s going to be the most valuable thing.”