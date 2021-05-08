AUBURN, Ala. — Ty Floyd walked off the field Saturday afternoon gnawing at his glove as Auburn’s players sprinted past him. They headed toward the outfield, where they formed a celebration around Brody Moore, the junior who slapped a game-winning single and prevented LSU from sweeping Auburn.

Floyd had inherited the bases loaded with one out, struck out the first batter he faced and worked ahead of Moore. He needed one more out to push a tie into extra innings. Moore sent the second pitch he saw through the left side of the infield.

LSU lost 2-1, wasting a terrific start from Ma’Khail Hilliard. The senior right-hander pitched 7⅓ innings inside Hitchcock Field, but LSU stranded six runners on base. It finished with two hits, its offense fizzling after scoring a combined 17 runs the previous two games.

“I wish we could’ve given him some run support,” freshman Tre’ Morgan said, “because he really pitched a great game.”

Three strikes: What we learned as LSU improved its postseason chances against Auburn AUBURN, Ala. — LSU won its weekend series here against Auburn, capturing two vital wins in its push toward the postseason.

In the bottom of the ninth, left-hander Jacob Hasty allowed a weak leadoff single. Hasty recorded the first out on a sacrifice bunt, which moved a runner into scoring position.

The bases soon loaded after an intentional walk and catcher’s interference, Auburn inserted Bryson Ware, a right-handed pinch-hitter. LSU countered with Floyd, a right-hander of its own. Floyd struck out Ware. He couldn't get Moore.

As Auburn’s players celebrated their win, LSU walked off the field after losing a one-run game in the Southeastern Conference for the fifth time. The losses hang over its 9-15 conference record with two weeks left in the regular season.

LSU (29-18) now needs at least four wins during its weekend series against Alabama and Texas A&M to have a realistic shot of making the NCAA tournament. Since 1999, 13% of SEC teams with 12 conference wins have reached the postseason, according to ESPN. Teams with 13 wins have made the tournament 36% of the time.

As his career comes 'full circle,' Ma'Khail Hilliard may help fill a need for LSU AUBURN, Ala. — Ma’Khail Hilliard has thought a lot recently about what it takes to start games. As a pitcher, he sets the tone for LSU wheneve…

If LSU had won this game, it would have been able to reach 14 league wins without having to sweep either of its remaining opponents. SEC teams with that many wins had reached the tournament 61% of the time since 1999, according to ESPN.

But LSU’s bats fizzled against Auburn starter Richard Fitts, a right-hander who entered 0-3 with an 8.20 ERA.

After Morgan hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Fitts retired 13 straight batters. Jordan Thompson broke the streak by drawing a walk in the fifth. Fitts retired the next four hitters. He allowed one run over six innings. Fitts struck out seven.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“We heard he hadn’t pitched well at all,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “This was obviously his performance of the year. I don’t know why he saved it for us.”

Three ties, two lead changes and one win: How LSU clinched its series against Auburn LSU finally won 9-6 in a game with three ties and two lead changes to clinch its series against Auburn.

Making his second straight weekend start, Hilliard delivered one of the best appearances of his career as he returned to the site where he once out-dueled eventual No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize as a freshman.

Hilliard threw his fastball and breaking ball for strikes early in the count. He retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced. He struck out six and allowed four hits. The only run he surrendered came from Judd Ward’s solo homer.

Hilliard did this after dealing with an illness all week. After finding out he would start Friday night, Hilliard ran a fever. He woke up shivering and drenched in sweat. He took medication and hydrated throughout the morning.

"I've been sick for the past few days,” Hilliard said. “I was running a fever last night. I really wanted this opportunity to prove myself and not only prove myself but prove to everybody else in the SEC that we are a pretty good team. We can come out here and sweep. Sometimes things don’t go as planned.”

Mainieri knew Hilliard felt “run down” earlier this week, but he said he didn’t know Hilliard had a fever until told during a postgame interview.

“I assume he took the COVID test with everybody else and passed it,” Mainieri said. “He was cleared like everybody else.”

LSU's best chance to give Hilliard another run came in the seventh inning. The Tigers loaded the bases as Auburn dipped into its bullpen. With two outs, Auburn brought in left-hander Carson Skipper to face Alex Milazzo.

Milazzo punched a line drive up the middle. It landed in Skipper’s glove.

Auburn retired six of LSU's next seven hitters. The final three struck out. And in the bottom of the ninth, Moore stepped to the plate, hit his game-winner and Floyd messed with his glove.

"We're tying to accumulate as many wins as we can to improve our resume," Mainieri said. "It was an opportunity lost. We just couldn't hit today."