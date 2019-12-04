THE HEISMAN RACE
Only one game now separates Joe Burrow from being the second Heisman Trophy winner in LSU history. It may not even come to that. BetOnline.ag has taken Burrow off the betting board because it considers him such a favorite, and that’s after he was a 1/30 choice last week. The vast majority of Heisman voters (89 percent in 2017) wait until after the championship games are played to vote, so how Burrow does Saturday against Georgia can make an impact. But if Burrow plays anywhere close to how he has all season, he won’t be caught.
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: The SEC single-season records for yards passing (4,366) and touchdowns (44, tied with Missouri’s Drew Lock) are his, and Burrow isn’t done yet. With at least two games to go, 5,000 yards and 50 TDs aren’t out of reach.
ODDS: 1/25 (-2500)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Georgia, SEC Championship Game, Atlanta (3 p.m., CBS)
JUSTIN FIELDS
OHIO STATE SOPHOMORE QB
HIS CASE: Fields’ statistics (2,654 yards, 37 TDs, one interception) have been immaculate. But his biggest problem is competition. Not on the field, necessarily, but from fellow Ohio-based candidates like teammates Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins, and even Burrow himself.
ODDS: 12/1 (+1200)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Championship Game, Indianapolis (7 p.m., Fox)
CHASE YOUNG
OHIO STATE JUNIOR DE
HIS CASE: Young has been getting a strong anti-establishment push from media eager to see a true defensive player win what has become a quarterbacks’ award. But Fields is a roadblock. The fact that Michigan neutralized Young last week didn’t help, either.
ODDS: 20/1 (+2000)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Championship Game, Indianapolis (7 p.m., Fox)
ON THE RADAR:
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Sr.; Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard, Soph.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.
Odds: Bovada