The LSU Tigers will have to replace the leading rusher from their national championship season.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced that he will leave early for the NFL draft, becoming the seventh LSU underclassman to do so Wednesday.
"With a fearful and knowledgeable decision, I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and forgoing my senior season at Louisiana State University," Edwards-Helaire wrote in a post on social media."Thank You Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for paving the way! God Bless!"
Proverbs 1:7 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/D2F7U1gSSP— 22 (@Clydro_22) January 16, 2020
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards in 2019, and his 16 rushing touchdowns led the Southeastern Conference. The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior and Catholic High graduate was a dynamic piece in LSU's revamped spread offense, and he recorded 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.
The catches total is the most by a running back in school history.
Edwards-Helaire had a dominating series of games in the latter stretch of the regular season. In games victories that included Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns — a total that eclipsed his statistics from the entire 2018 season.
LSU's offense will now need to replace many key pieces now that Edwards-Helaire, slot receiver Justin Jefferson, left tackle Saahdiq Charles and center Lloyd Cushenberry have declared early for the NFL draft.
Edwards-Helaire's departure isn't unexpected, and there is talented depth behind him.
A hamstring injury limited him in the Peach Bowl semifinal against Oklahoma, and sophomore Chris Curry recorded a career high 16 carries for 89 yards.
True freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery — both top 10 recruits of the 2019 class — also combined for 103 carries, 483 yards and 10 touchdowns.