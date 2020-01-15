cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 4790.JPG
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) stiff-arms Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) on the carry in the second half between LSU and Clemson in the National Championship, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU Tigers will have to replace the leading rusher from their national championship season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced that he will leave early for the NFL draft, becoming the seventh LSU underclassman to do so Wednesday.

"With a fearful and knowledgeable decision, I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and forgoing my senior season at Louisiana State University," Edwards-Helaire wrote in a post on social media."Thank You Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for paving the way! God Bless!"

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards in 2019, and his 16 rushing touchdowns led the Southeastern Conference. The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior and Catholic High graduate was a dynamic piece in LSU's revamped spread offense, and he recorded 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.

The catches total is the most by a running back in school history.

Edwards-Helaire had a dominating series of games in the latter stretch of the regular season. In games victories that included Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns — a total that eclipsed his statistics from the entire 2018 season.

LSU's offense will now need to replace many key pieces now that Edwards-Helaire, slot receiver Justin Jefferson, left tackle Saahdiq Charles and center Lloyd Cushenberry have declared early for the NFL draft.

Edwards-Helaire's departure isn't unexpected, and there is talented depth behind him.

A hamstring injury limited him in the Peach Bowl semifinal against Oklahoma, and sophomore Chris Curry recorded a career high 16 carries for 89 yards.

True freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery — both top 10 recruits of the 2019 class — also combined for 103 carries, 483 yards and 10 touchdowns.

