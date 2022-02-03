Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had the type of college football career that's becoming more common these days with the emergence of the transfer portal.
He started out at Ohio State before transferring to LSU for his final two years of eligibility. With the Tigers, Burrow made quite the name for himself - leading the Tigers to the 2019 national championship while winning the Heisman Trophy.
His star has continued to soar in the NFL, leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season as a pro.
As his name recognition has grown, both Ohio State and LSU fans have hitched their wagons to Burrow's newly found stardom.
LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal sent out a post on Instagram to include what now appears to be a fake quote attributed to Burrow. The post seemed an attempt to distance the Ohio native from his Buckeye past.
While wearing an LSU hoodie, Burrow took questions from the media on Thursday as his team ramps up preparations for the Feb. 13 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
During the question-and-answer session, Burrow addressed his ties to Ohio State.
"I'm definitely still a Buckeye," Burrow said. "I graduated from there."
This is what Joe Burrow said when asked if he is still a Buckeye in his mind: pic.twitter.com/TCvAViDPpB— Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 3, 2022
While Burrow acknowledged he's still fond of Ohio State on Thursday, he hasn't been shy about talking about how much he enjoyed his time at LSU.
In return, many LSU fans are cheering on Burrow, former Tiger star Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals.
Joe Burrow repping LSU during his media availability today 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/B0hKgrcD4H— Justin Credible (@GravySauceCream) February 3, 2022