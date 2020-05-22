Voluntary on-campus training can resume June 8 on Southeastern Conference campuses, ending a months-long suspension of athletic activities across the league and marking a critical step toward fall competition.
The SEC announced Friday student-athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball can train "under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.”
"At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, “and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process.”
Student-athletes had trained by themselves, away from campus and without supervision, since the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports across the country in mid-March.
After canceling its remaining seasons and championship events, the SEC suspended all athletic activities, including practices and meetings, through May 31. It allowed video communication between coaches and players.
Beginning June 8, teams can enter a transitional period designed to ease student-athletes back into their sports after months of inactivity. Players may only train with strength and conditioning coaches until June 30, according to NCAA regulations set earlier this week. Organized practices and required training remains suspended in all sports.
"Under plans developed by each university and consistent with state and local health directives, certain activities will be permitted based on the ability to participate in controlled and safe environments, while also maintaining recommended social distancing measures," the conference said.
As student-athletes return to campuses, they will train under recommendations set by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, a group of public health leaders, infectious disease experts and sports medicine professionals from across the conference.
Though individual schools can make separate plans for bringing student-athletes back to campus, the Task Force set a series of guidelines in addition to standard infection prevention measures. The conference said schools will use these steps, listed below, before and upon the return of student-athletes on campus.
- Enhanced education of all team members on health and wellness best practices, including but not limited to preventing the spread of COVID-19
- A 3-stage screening process that involves screening before student-athletes arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities
- Testing of symptomatic team members (including all student-athletes, coaches, team support and other appropriate individuals)
- Immediate isolation of team members who are under investigation or diagnosed with COVID-19 followed by contact tracing, following CDC and local public health guidelines
- A transition period that allows student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sport activity following a period of inactivity